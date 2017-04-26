FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017
BRIEF-Packaging Corporation Of America Q1 sales $1.5 bln
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 26, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corporation Of America Q1 sales $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America:

* Packaging Corporation Of America reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.45

* Q1 sales $1.5 billion

* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly earnings per share $1.24

* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $1.27

* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly containerboard production 932,000 tons, containerboard inventory was down 16,000 tons versus year end 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Packaging Corp Of America-current estimate of total property damage, business interruption losses due to deridder mill incident is between $20 million-$25 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated impact of deridder mill incident to q1 earnings, excluding capital costs, is $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

