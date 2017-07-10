BRIEF-HC Semitek sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 300.6 pct to 328.8 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 300.6 percent to 328.8 percent, or to be 213 million yuan to 228 million yuan
July 10 Pacray International Holdings Ltd :
* Glory Genius International Holdings to acquire all the issued shares in PacRay International
* Acquisition for an offer price of HK$1.80 per offer share
* Under the acquisition, the entire issued share capital of company is valued at HK$605.9 million
* Upon the close of the offer, all existing directors will resign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 300.6 percent to 328.8 percent, or to be 213 million yuan to 228 million yuan
* Indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into a license agreement with Hasbro International Inc.