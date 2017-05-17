BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair CEO says has lot of appetite for more U.S. M&A

May 17 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair

* CEO says has a lot of appetite to do more m&a in u.s.

* CEO says hard to see current intense competition at every level in european market abating

* CEO says given level of competition we are cautious but guardedly optimistic

* CEO says smaller players will continue to struggle, either "wither on the vine" or be forced to consolidate

* CEO says appears to be appetite for considerable change to uk fixed-odds betting terminals regulation, very comfortable with ability to trade through it

* CEO says very happy with retail business, expects to open shops in the uk in h2

