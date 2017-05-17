FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair CEO says has lot of appetite for more U.S. M&A
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 17, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair CEO says has lot of appetite for more U.S. M&A

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair

* CEO says has a lot of appetite to do more m&a in u.s.

* CEO says hard to see current intense competition at every level in european market abating

* CEO says given level of competition we are cautious but guardedly optimistic

* CEO says smaller players will continue to struggle, either "wither on the vine" or be forced to consolidate

* CEO says appears to be appetite for considerable change to uk fixed-odds betting terminals regulation, very comfortable with ability to trade through it

* CEO says very happy with retail business, expects to open shops in the uk in h2

* CEO speaking to media after Annual General Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.