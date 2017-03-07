BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair FY earnings up 35 pct, 2017 in line with expectations

March 7 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc

* Underlying EBITDA up 35 pct to 400 mln pounds with EBITDA margin increased to 26 pct from 22 pct

* Final dividend of 113 pence per share results in total dividends for year of 165 pence per share

* Trading in 2017 to date has been in line with our expectations, with group sportsbook stakes up 22 pct or 12 pct constat currency basis

* Group is well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth

* FY revenue up 18 pct to 1,551 mln pounds, with double-digit growth across all four operating divisions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)