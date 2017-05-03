BRIEF-PlayHippo signs non-binding agreement to buy British online gaming co
* SIGNS NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF A BRITISH COMPANY ACTIVE WITHIN ONLINE GAMING AND AFFILIATE MARKETING
May 3 Paddy Power Betfair Plc
* Q1 revenue up 23 pct to £416m (up 15 pct in constant currency
* Growth driven by sports, with sportsbook stakes up 18 pct (cc +9 pct) and margins up 1.3ppts
* Underlying ebitda up 87 pct to 111 mln pounds and underlying operating profit up 114 pct to 91 mln pounds (cc +117 pct)
* Revenue growth, annualisation of merger-related cost savings and continued focus on operating efficiency resulted in doubling of operating profit
* Results favoured customers since Q1, and overall gross win margins were weak in April Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* SIGNS NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF A BRITISH COMPANY ACTIVE WITHIN ONLINE GAMING AND AFFILIATE MARKETING
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
May 5 The English Football Association (FA) will consider ending its commercial ties with betting and alcohol firms at the end of the season, chairman Greg Clarke has said.