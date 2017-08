March 27 (Reuters) - Padenga Holdings Ltd:

* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue of $31.3 million versus $27.5 million year ago

* FY profit before tax of $11.0 million versus $10 million year ago

* Declared final dividend of US0.83 cents per share, payable on or about April 28, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2onWL66 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)