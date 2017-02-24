BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Plains Gp Holdings Lp
* PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Total gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $1.3 billion
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy