BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces FDA clears investigational new drug application for PTI-125

July 31 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc

* Pain Therapeutics announces FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍company's phase I study with PTI-125 will be funded by a $1.7 million grant from NIH​

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125, a novel drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease​

* Pain Therapeutics- ‍clinical testing with PTI-125 will begin shortly, with funding provided by a $1.7 million research grant from National Institutes of Health​