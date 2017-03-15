FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Painted Pony announces acquisition and $100 mln equity financing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces acquisition and $100 mln equity financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted Pony announces strategic montney acquisition and $100 million equity financing

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - total consideration of 41.0 million common shares of Painted Pony will be issued to urc

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Painted Pony will also assume other expected transaction costs of arc, encap, urc and ugr

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd- portion of proceeds will be used to fund drilling on acquired assets and on existing Painted Pony lands

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd- balance of proceeds will be used to reduce bank indebtedness and general corporate purposes

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - total consideration for ugr of approximately $276.6 million

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - acquisition significantly increases painted pony's reserves base, increasing 2p reserves by 39% or 2.0 tcfe

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - acquisition also increases painted pony's reserves base, increasing 1p reserves by 29% or 768 bcfe

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expanded program would take painted pony's 2017 capital program to $348 million from current forecast of $288 million

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - believes that incremental activities will drive production and cash flow accretion in first full year of ownership

* Painted Pony petroleum-2018 annual average daily production seen to be up about 41% from 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d) to 509 mmcfe/d (84,800 boe/d)

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - board approved terms of deal and unanimously recommends that co's shareholders vote in favour of share issuance resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.