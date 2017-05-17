BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition

May 16 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd:

* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments

* Anticipates 2017 annual average daily production to increase from approximately 260 mmcfe/d to about 290 mmcfe/d

* Exit production in 2017 is expected to be between 438 mmcfe/d (73,000 boe/d) and 450 mmcf/d

* 2017 capital spending program of $348 million

* To increase its credit facilities to $500 million