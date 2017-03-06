FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum says reduced 2017 capital spending to $288 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum says reduced 2017 capital spending to $288 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - reduced 2017 capital spending to $288 million from previously announced capital budget of $319 million

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect capital spending in 2018 of $216 million

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - anticipate drilling 58 net wells and completing 51 net wells as part of 2017 capital program

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect to drill 37 net wells and complete 42 net wells in 2018

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - anticipate annual average daily production in 2018 of 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d)

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect 2017 annual average daily production of approximately 260 mmcfe/d

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - 2018 capital plan is expected to deliver annual average daily production of 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d)

* Painted Pony - believes decision to reduce 2017 capital budget, reduction to 2018 development plan is based on current commodity strip price outlook

* Painted Pony - production levels from reduced 2017 budget, 2018 development plan are expected to fulfill co's take-or-pay processing commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.