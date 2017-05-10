FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Painted Pony says increased production by 116 pct to 215.3 mmcfe/d (35,878 boe/d) in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted Pony reports increased credit facilities and first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Increased production by 116% to 215.3 mmcfe/d (35,878 boe/d), in-line with previously released guidance in q1

* Corporation has entered into an agreement to increase its credit facilities to $500 million

* Painted Pony's pro forma 2017 capital program is expected to be $348 million

* Painted Pony expects pro forma production volumes during q2 of 2017 to average approximately 234 mmcfe/d

* Average pro forma production volumes for 2017 are expected to be approximately 290.0 mmcfe/d

* Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

