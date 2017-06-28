TREASURIES-Yields rise as central banks seen less accommodative
(Adds BOE, quotes, auction results; updates prices) * Bonds weaken as BOE's Carney warns of rate hike * Yield curve steepens from flattest since 2007 * Treasury sells $28 bln seven-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 28 Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices weakened on Wednesday as central banks in Europe were deemed to strike a more hawkish tone, even after reports that markets had misinterpreted comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Tue