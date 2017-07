July 17 (Reuters) - Paion Ag

* Says raises eur 8.0 million in private placement

* Says a U.S. investor will invest eur 5.2 million and TIAA-cref will invest eur 2.8 million

* Says U.S. investor may subscribe for further up to 2.8 million new shares until 30 April 2018 in a maximum of two tranches