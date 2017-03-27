FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Paion reports positive headline data in US clinical safety trial of Remimazolam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Paion AG:

* Reports positive headline data in U.S. clinical safety trial of Remimazolam in high-risk patients undergoing colonoscopy

* Remimazolam administration appeared safe

* Efficacy and efficiency gains comparable to confirmatory U.S. phase III pivotal trial

* Overall, Remimazolam demonstrated good respiratory and cardiovascular stability as compared to placebo with Midazolam rescue

* No adverse events of concern were observed in either group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

