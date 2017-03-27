BRIEF-Paion reports positive headline data in US clinical safety trial of Remimazolam

March 27 (Reuters) - Paion AG:
* Reports positive headline data in U.S. clinical safety trial of Remimazolam in high-risk patients undergoing colonoscopy
* Remimazolam administration appeared safe
* Efficacy and efficiency gains comparable to confirmatory U.S. phase III pivotal trial
* Overall, Remimazolam demonstrated good respiratory and cardiovascular stability as compared to placebo with Midazolam rescue
* No adverse events of concern were observed in either group