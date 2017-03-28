FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pak Tak International says unit entered into finance lease agreement
March 28, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pak Tak International says unit entered into finance lease agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd

* Unit and lessee entered into finance lease agreement

* Lessor, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and lessee entered into finance lease agreement

* Lessor agreed to lease back leased assets to lessee with an aggregate lease payments of approximately RMB36.1 million

* Lessor has agreed to purchase leased assets from lessee at a consideration of RMB31.8 million

* Expected that finance lease agreement will generate considerable and stable income for group in next three years Source text: (bit.ly/2nf2ZoL) Further company coverage:

