in an hour
BRIEF-Pak Tak International updates on share transfer agreement​
August 1, 2017 / 2:45 PM

BRIEF-Pak Tak International updates on share transfer agreement​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd

* ‍Golden Flourish International Limited and success cham holdings limited entered into share transfer agreement​

* ‍Golden Flourish International Limited agreed to acquire sale shares, entire issued share capital of Gallant Tech​

* Deal for consideration of HK$33 million

* Consideration will be financed from placing and from group's internal resources and/or external borrowing

* Expects that acquisition would contribute positively to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

