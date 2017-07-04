EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
July 4 Paladin Energy Ltd:
* Approached EDF to grant a standstill in respect of enforcement by EDF of approximately US$277 million due to it on 10 July 2017
* EDF now informed co that it is not prepared to enter into standstill agreement and requires payment of amount when due on 10 July, 2017
* "Paladin is considering implications of EDF's position for future of company"
* Commenced negotiations with EDF before independent expert ruling that additional security offered proposed by co was insufficient
* Further to receipt of demand from EDF, boards of relevant companies met and resolved to appoint administrators
* Refers to announcements regarding standstill of paladin's payment obligation to Electricite De France S.A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
