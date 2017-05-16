FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Palatin Technologies reports Q3 loss per share $0.02
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Palatin Technologies reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc-

* Palatin Technologies Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on May 16, 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Palatin Technologies Inc says for quarter ended March 31, 2017, recognized $10.8 million in contract revenue related to license agreement with amag

* Palatin Technologies - proceeds from license agreement with amag, capital resources will be adequate to fund planned operations through calendar year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

