BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
Feb 28 Palisades Ventures Inc
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.
* Palisades Ventures Inc - Parties completed due diligence, amended agreement replaces binding letter agreement previously announced on January 4, 2017
* Palisades Ventures Inc - Will complete a private placement of units for gross minimum proceeds of CDN$1 million and gross maximum proceeds of CDN$2 million
* Palisades Ventures Inc - Proceeds of private placement will be used for a phase 1 work program on Hurricane Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.