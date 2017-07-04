July 4 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* As at 1:00 p.m. On 4 July 2017, Pallinghurst has received valid acceptances in respect of 267.6 mln Gemfields shares, representing about 48.30 pct of Gemfields

* Offer shall remain open for acceptances until 1:00 p.m. (London time) on 18 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)