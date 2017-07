July 17 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* Further update in respect of offer for Gemfields Plc by Pallinghurst Resources Limited​

* Says Gemfields shares to be delisted from AIM on 28 July 2017

* As at 1:00 p.m. On 17 July, Pallinghurst received valid acceptances in respect of 274.4 million Gemfields shares, representing 49.10 percent of Gemfields​