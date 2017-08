April 9 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company :

* Inks EGP 852 million syndicated medium term loan to finance recently acquired 190 feddan in West Cairo

* EGP 852 million loan is jointly provided by National Bank of Egypt and National Bank of Abu Dhabi at interest rate of 1.5 percent

* EGP 852 million syndicated loan is for a tenor of 8.5 years Source: (bit.ly/2oSq04W) Further company coverage: