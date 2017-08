April 18 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company Sae

* Says records net new sales of EGP 3.1 billion in Q1, 2017, up 58 percent year-on-year

* Increases 2017 full year new sales target to EGP 9.5 billion from EGP 8.5 billion previously announced