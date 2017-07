BRIEF-Palm Hills gets lenders' approval on reduction of interest rates to bulk of existing debt

July 30 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY

* CONCLUDES NEGOTIATIONS WITH LENDING BANKS AND RECEIVES APPROVAL ON REDUCTION OF INTEREST RATES APPLICABLE TO BULK OF ITS EXISTING DEBT

* INTEREST RATE ON EGP 2.4 BILLION SYNDICATED MEDIUM TERM LOAN TO BE REDUCED FROM 3.25 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE TO 1.75 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE

* INTEREST RATE ON EGP750 MILLION SYNDICATED MEDIUM TERM LOAN TO DECREASE FROM 2.9 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE TO 1.9 PERCENT OVER LENDING CORRIDOR RATE

* REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATES WILL RESULT IN TOTAL SAVINGS OF EGP 100 MILLION ON FINANCING COSTS TO CO OVER TENOR OF LOANS