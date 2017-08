BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.61

May 31 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc:

* Palo Alto Networks reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.67

* Q3 revenue $431.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78 to $0.80

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $481 million to $491 million

* Sees q4 2017 revenue up 20 to 23 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $484.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S