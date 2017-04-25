FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp

* Total consideration for cose transaction is $15 million, of which $7.5 million is deferred

* Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold

* Total consideration for cose transaction includes a 1.5 pct net smelter return royalty

* Co's unit Minera Triton Argentina will acquire 100 pct of Patagonia Gold's Cap-Oeste Sur Este project in Santa Cruz, Argentina

* Patagonia Gold has been granted an exclusive option to purchase from Co's unit, the Calcatreu gold-silver project for $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

