3 months ago
BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy reports Q1 shr loss C$0.03
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy reports Q1 shr loss C$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Pan Orient Energy Corp:

* 2017 first quarter financial & operating results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* Net loss attributable to common shareholders for Q1 of 2017 was $1.5 million ($0.03 loss per share)

* Oil sales, net to Pan Orient's 50.01 pct equity interest in Thailand JV, were 245 BOPD in Q1 of 2017

* For Q1 of 2017, company reported total corporate funds flow used in operations, of $0.2 million or $0.04 loss per share

* For Q1 reports total corporate funds flow used in operations, including results of 50.01 pct equity interest in Thailand JV, of loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

