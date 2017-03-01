BRIEF-Panacea Biotec says it has not signed any definitive agreement with Narayana Hrudayalaya

March 1 (Reuters) - Panacea Biotec Ltd

* Panacea Biotec clarifies on news item "Narayana Hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital."

* Says unit Newrise Healthcare exploring options including disposal of stake either in full or in part

* Says co kept on negotiating with several parties for partial/complete sale of stake in the said unit

* Says not signed any definitive transaction docs with Narayana Hrudayalaya

* Says co has entered into talks with Narayana Hrudayalaya in Aug 2016 and signed non-binding MoU on Dec 27, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2m7iNMD Further company coverage: