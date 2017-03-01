FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Panacea Biotec says it has not signed any definitive agreement with Narayana Hrudayalaya
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 1, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Panacea Biotec says it has not signed any definitive agreement with Narayana Hrudayalaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Panacea Biotec Ltd

* Panacea Biotec clarifies on news item "Narayana Hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital."

* Says unit Newrise Healthcare exploring options including disposal of stake either in full or in part

* Says co kept on negotiating with several parties for partial/complete sale of stake in the said unit

* Says not signed any definitive transaction docs with Narayana Hrudayalaya

* Says co has entered into talks with Narayana Hrudayalaya in Aug 2016 and signed non-binding MoU on Dec 27, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2m7iNMD Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.