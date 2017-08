May 31 (Reuters) - PANAMAX AG:

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AGREE ON THE DECLARATION OF INTENT

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF PANAMAX SIGNED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT, WHICH ENABLES PANAMAX AG TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE SHARES OF JIANGSU SHOUGUANG ELECTRONIC COMMERCE CO.LTD

* ACQUISITION IS TO BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND