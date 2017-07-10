UPDATE 1-Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt
* Shares rise as much as 6 percent in Prague (Adds details, shares, analyst, more on United Group)
July 10 EUTELSAT:
* PANASONIC AVIONICS PARTNERS WITH HUNTER AND EUTELSAT TO BOOST IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY CAPACITY OVER CANADA
* EXPANSION OF THEIR MULTI-TRANSPONDER CONTRACT ON THE EUTELSAT 115 WEST B SATELLITE Source text: bit.ly/2u8COag Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 Force India believe Formula One is moving in the direction of a franchise future under new owners Liberty Media and the Silverstone-based team want to be ready for it.