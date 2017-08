May 17 (Reuters) - ZETES INDUSTRIES SA:

* PANASONIC HOLDING (NETHERLANDS) B.V. LAUNCHED TODAY ITS MANDATORY PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID IN CASH FOR THE REMAINING 42.99% OF THE SHARES ISSUED BY ZETES

* Offered Price of Eur 54.50 Per Share

* BIDDER INTENDS TO LAUNCH A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT Source text: bit.ly/2pLry1Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)