BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings reports monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 bln
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
July 6 Nikkei:
* Panasonic will join with businesses inside and outside japan,including Symantec to offer security services for the "internet of things" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates as fewer customers ordered from Pizza Hut.