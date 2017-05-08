BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR

May 8 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* Pandora announces $150 million investment by kkr

* KKR's Richard Sarnoff to join Pandora board

* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares

* Pandora Media - under terms of investment, KKR will purchase an aggregate of $150 million in a new designated series a convertible preferred stock of co

* Pandora Media - the series a preferred stock is convertible into common stock, cash or a combination thereof at a conversion price of $13.50 per share

* Investment is being made by KKR through its sponsored investment funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: