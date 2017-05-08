BRIEF-Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review

May 8 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review

* Says James M. P. Feuille and Peter Gotcher will resign from board of directors

* At 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, board will recommend that stockholders approve resolution to declassify board and provide for annual election of directors in future.

* Pandora Media - board is forming independent committee, to be chaired by Timothy Leiweke, independent director, to identify and appoint new directors

* Pandora media inc says Centerview Partners Llc and Morgan Stanley will continue to advise board regarding ongoing review of strategic alternatives

* Pandora Media - "positioned company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in 30 days before financing is set to close"