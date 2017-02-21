FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Pandora launches sponsored level 1 ADR programme
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
Energy & Environment
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 21, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pandora launches sponsored level 1 ADR programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pandora:

* Has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme, effective 21 February 2017

* The ADR programme increases the convenience of investing in PANDORA A/S for residents in the United States of America

* Says J.P. Morgan is appointed as depositary for programme for a five year period

* The ADRs will be traded in the USA over-the-counter (OTC) under the symbol PANDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.