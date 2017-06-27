British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
June 27 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora announces senior leadership transition and appoints new board member
* Says Jason Hirschhorn appointed to the board
* Pandora Media Inc - board initiates CEO search following Tim Westergren decision to step down; CFO Naveen Chopra named interim CEO
* Pandora Media Inc - company adds Jason Hirschhorn to board of directors
* Pandora Media Inc - Westergren will also no longer be a member of Pandora board of directors
* Pandora Media Inc- Pandora also announced today it has appointed Jason Hirschhorn to its board, filling a recently vacated seat
* With these changes, Westergren will also no longer be a member of Pandora board of directors
* Pandora Media Inc - Pandora also announced that President Mike Herring and CMO Nick Bartle are departing company
* Pandora Media Inc - Jason Hirschhorn is chief executive officer of Redef Group, a digital content curation company that he founded in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing