3 months ago
BRIEF-Pandora sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $375 million
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pandora sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $375 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* Pandora reports Q1 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $375 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion

* Q1 revenue $316 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.2 million

* Total subscribers increased to 4.71 million in q1 2017 from 3.93 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 2017 ad RPMs were $50.87, growing 12% year-over-year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pandora Media- see strong tailwinds as advertising technology investments co is making in h1 2017 come online in seasonally strong second half of year

* Q2 revenue view $390.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

