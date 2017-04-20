FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Pandora updates financial reporting structure
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 20, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pandora updates financial reporting structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora says:

* Has decided to update its reporting structure to ensure that it more appropriately reflects the performance of the underlying business drivers

* "Our updated financial reporting structure will provide greater clarity around the development of our owned and operated retail business, which is making a growing contribution to Group revenue"

* Since 2012, revenue from PANDORA owned concept stores has increased at an annual average growth rate of approximately 80 percent

* "And we anticipate that from 2017 revenue from PANDORA owned concept stores will surpass the reported revenue from franchise concept stores"

* The financial guidance is unchanged and the content of this release will have no impact on PANDORA's outlook for 2017, it adds

* A conference call for investors and financial analysts will be held Thursday 1000 CEST (0800 GMT)

* For more detail, click here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.