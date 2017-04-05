FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 5, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co

* Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement

* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared to the same period in fiscal 2016

* Panera Bread says shareholders to receive $315 per share in cash in $7.5 billion transaction

* The transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017

* Panera Bread Co says JAB is acquiring Panera through JAB BV, an investment vehicle of JAB Consumer Fund and JAB Holding Company

* Panera Bread Co - Company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales in fiscal Q1'17 outperformed the black box all-industry composite by 690 basis points

* Panera Bread Co says following the close of the transaction, Panera will be privately held and continue to be operated independently

* Panera Bread Co - transaction valued at approximately $7.5 billion, including the assumption of approximately $340 million of net debt

* Panera Bread Co - CEO Ron Shaich has entered into a voting agreement

* Panera Bread Co-Voting agreement whereby CEO, entities affiliated with him have agreed to vote shares representing about 15.5 percent of co's voting power in deal's favor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.