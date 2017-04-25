FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Panera Bread Company reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.88
April 25, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Panera Bread Company reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co

* Panera Bread Company reports q1 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.88

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Panera Bread Co - Q1 2017 company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales up 5.3%, up 11.5% on a two-year basis

* Panera Bread Co - Q1 2017 company-owned comp sales outperform black box all-industry composite by 690 basis points

* Will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2017

* Panera Bread Co qtrly total revenues $727.6 million versus $685.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $717.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

