BRIEF-Forestar Group to be acquired by Starwood Capital group for $605 mln
* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group
April 5 Panera Bread Co
* Panera Bread - Merger agreement provides termination fee of $215 million will be payable by co to Rye Parent if deal terminated under certain specified circumstances Source text: [bit.ly/2oKgY76] Further company coverage:
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement