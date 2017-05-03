May 3 Pangaea Oncology SA:

* Obtains financing of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) from CDTI for research and development project

* Says 0.5 million euros of financing for liquid biopsy research is granted as a non-refundable subvention

