BRIEF-Panhandle Oil and Gas says Mark Behrman's shares of co's class a common stock were sold without his knowledge due to administrative error

5 months ago
Panhandle Oil and Gas says Mark Behrman's shares of co's class a common stock were sold without his knowledge due to administrative error
March 17, 2017

Panhandle Oil and Gas says Mark Behrman's shares of co's class a common stock were sold without his knowledge due to administrative error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc

* Panhandle oil and gas - co learned on march 15, due to administrative error, behrman's shares of co's class a common stock were sold without his knowledge

* Says as a result, behrman's election may not be valid and reece may have retained his seat on board

* Says on march 16, 2017, reece reaffirmed his retirement from board

* Panhandle oil and gas inc - behrman was not a beneficial owner of co's class a common stock at time of his election as required by company's bylaws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

