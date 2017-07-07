BRIEF-Brinova acquires property in Eslöv and residential properties in Kävlinge
* ACQUIRES PROPERTY IN ESLÖV AND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES IN KÄVLINGE
July 7 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc:
* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co
* Johnson will continue to receive his normal salary and benefits up to departure date
* Under terms of his service agreement, after a change of control, Johnson would be entitled to twelve months' notice
* Remuneration committee have decided that Johnson will also receive a discretionary termination payment of 122,700 stg in recognition of his stewardship during past six months
July 7 Whole Foods Market Inc said it had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant called its "best and final offer".