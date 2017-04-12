BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc
* Publication and posting of the scheme document
* Patric Johnson will step down as chief executive officer upon scheme becoming effective and will leave Panmure Gordon
* Bidco intends to appoint Ian Axe to role of chief executive from effective date, subject to regulatory approval.
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.