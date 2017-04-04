FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Panmure Gordon says returned to full year profit in 2016
April 4, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Panmure Gordon says returned to full year profit in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc -

* Preliminary results 2016

* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)

* Increase of 41 pct in corporate finance and other fee income to 18.0 mln pounds

* FY increase of 41 pct in corporate finance and other fee income to 18.0 mln pounds (2015: 12.8 mln pounds)

* Increase of 41 pct in corporate finance and other fee income to 18.0 mln pounds

* Fy increase of 22 pct in net commission and fee income to 28 mln pounds (2015: 23 mln pounds)

* Assisted clients in raising over 0.7 bln pounds in year.

* "2017 macro landscape continues to be challenging. That said, year has started positively for firm" - CEO

* Q1 has seen us execute nine transactions including advising on two M&A mandates - CEO

* Board not recommending payment of dividend

* Commission, trading income continues to perform in line with our expectations and pipeline, as discussed in Jan, is progressing well - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

