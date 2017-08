May 12 (Reuters) - PANTALEON ENTERTAINMENT AG:

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.3 MILLION COMPARED TO AN EBITDA OF EUR 8.8 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY SALES AND INCOME FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES EUR 16.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)