UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Papa John's International Inc
* Papa John's announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly system-wide comparable sales increases of 2.0% for north america and 6.0% for international
* Papa John's International Inc qtrly revenue $449.3 million versus $428.6 million last year
* Q1 revenue view $438.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.