4 months ago
BRIEF-Papa John's International, Pepsico extend and expand beverage partnership
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Papa John's International, Pepsico extend and expand beverage partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc:

* Papa John's International and Pepsico extend and expand global beverage partnership

* Papa John's International Inc - Pepsi beverages now available at Papa John's locations in 28 countries

* Papa John's International Inc - co and Pepsico Foodservice announced a multi-year beverage contract renewal in united states

* Papa John's International Inc - global expansion of partnership in eight countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Central America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

